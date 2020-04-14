Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Stock Position Lessened by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,742,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE UHT opened at $107.79 on Tuesday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12 month low of $54.54 and a 12 month high of $132.41. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.