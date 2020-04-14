Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Stake Increased by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LVHD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 337,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,487,000 after purchasing an additional 231,794 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,061,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 636,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,666,000 after purchasing an additional 121,737 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,996,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 499,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,001,000 after acquiring an additional 50,961 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVHD opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $34.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.30.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

