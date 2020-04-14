Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 97.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 160,734 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 1,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

BXP opened at $100.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.39 and its 200-day moving average is $129.95. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.21 and a 52-week high of $147.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $706.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.15 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 6.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $146.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.55.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 4,889 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $697,366.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 27,455 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.67, for a total transaction of $3,971,914.85. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 208,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,228,362.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,250 shares of company stock worth $12,626,628 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

