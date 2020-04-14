Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Stock Position Lessened by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,595,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,693,420,000 after buying an additional 2,729,077 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,571,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,614,742,000 after buying an additional 459,388 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,271,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,099,119,000 after buying an additional 3,035,361 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,919,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $986,293,000 after buying an additional 442,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $507,724,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $79.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.40. The company has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.85.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

