Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,938 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. State Street Corp raised its position in SAP by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 24,067 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SAP by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 47,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in SAP by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $122.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $144.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $90.89 and a 1-year high of $140.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.90.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. SAP had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $1.7119 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America cut shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.70.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

