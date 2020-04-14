Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 315 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 33,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ opened at $75.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.47 and a 200 day moving average of $89.50. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $55.58 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

