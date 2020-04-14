Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 6,529 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 67.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 6,529 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 270.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on salesforce.com to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $178.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.15.

In related news, General Counsel Amy E. Weaver sold 10,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,981,702.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,034 shares in the company, valued at $8,579,471.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $72,867.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,413,841.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 392,925 shares of company stock worth $65,997,673. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $152.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $138.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 762.54, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

