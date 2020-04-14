Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,934 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.12% of MFS Municipal Income Trust worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,688 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 57,752 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFM opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.91. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $7.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

