Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) by 4,996.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,984 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.06% of Oasis Midstream Partners worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 81,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 16,430 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 265,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 14,104 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 322,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 160,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 82,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 30,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Midstream Partners stock opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.05. The company has a market cap of $176.49 million, a P/E ratio of 2.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $112.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OMP. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Capital One Financial downgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

