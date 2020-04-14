Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 1,777 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 164.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Assurant by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Assurant by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Assurant by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Assurant by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Assurant by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Assurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

AIZ stock opened at $108.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.27 and a 1-year high of $142.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.