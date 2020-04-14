Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Decreases Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average of $33.80. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $40.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.65 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 34.40%. As a group, analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Christopher D. Blake acquired 4,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.14 per share, with a total value of $147,603.60. Also, COO Mark Yung acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.96 per share, with a total value of $98,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,772.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 19,740 shares of company stock valued at $474,232 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.