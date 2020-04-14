Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RDFN. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Redfin from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens lifted their price target on Redfin from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Redfin from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.31.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average of $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.59. Redfin has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $32.77.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.17 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 25.14% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Redfin will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 197,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $73,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,014.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,838,350. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Redfin by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Redfin by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

