BidaskClub Upgrades Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) to Hold

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OCSL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. National Securities began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $6.00 to $3.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $535.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 79.98% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $30.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.68 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Mathew Pendo bought 6,500 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $29,575.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,507. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson purchased 25,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $100,763.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 46,205 shares of company stock valued at $197,539 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,999,000. Shoals Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,217,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,551,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,450 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,772,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after purchasing an additional 311,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orinda Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,638,000. 53.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

