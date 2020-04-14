BidaskClub Downgrades Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) to Sell

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AMBA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ambarella has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

AMBA stock opened at $48.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.77 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.30. Ambarella has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.44.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.18 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 9.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ambarella will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,113 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $82,385.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,607 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $257,606.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 942,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,735,364.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,767 shares of company stock worth $1,921,039 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Ambarella by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Ambarella by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Ambarella by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

