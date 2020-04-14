Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 391.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHI opened at $58.49 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.62.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

