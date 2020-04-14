Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,994 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,042,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after acquiring an additional 45,782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 338,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 469.7% in the fourth quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 231,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 190,591 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 770,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 230,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.28. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.