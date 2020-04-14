Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Bought by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,067,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,815,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,472,000 after buying an additional 376,394 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $666,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. 36.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Nomura reduced their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.96. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $26.97.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 6.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

