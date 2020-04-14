Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $372,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,734,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 2,127.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 413,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,151,000 after purchasing an additional 395,237 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,789,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 501,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,936,000 after purchasing an additional 105,751 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 348.6% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 92,597 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF stock opened at $25.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average of $30.11. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 1-year low of $19.36 and a 1-year high of $33.15.

