Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 397 Shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 174.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Craig D. Eerkes acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.27 per share, with a total value of $28,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,842.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COLB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.50. Columbia Banking System Inc has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $41.40.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $146.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 9.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.