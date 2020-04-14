Ellevest Inc. Purchases 1,517 Shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 172.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 781.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Sanofi from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

SNY opened at $44.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.88 and a 200 day moving average of $47.26. Sanofi SA has a fifty-two week low of $37.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

