Ellevest Inc. Increases Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4,758.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,644 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 337.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.00. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $41.90. The company has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.36.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien purchased 22,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $514,528.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,514.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

