Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) Stock Position Reduced by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,288 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.08% of Mobile Mini worth $18,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,722,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Mobile Mini by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,307,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,195,000 after acquiring an additional 29,057 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Mobile Mini by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 141,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MINI shares. BidaskClub cut Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Mobile Mini from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price target on Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

MINI stock opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. Mobile Mini Inc has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $45.75. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $159.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Mobile Mini’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mobile Mini Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

About Mobile Mini

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

