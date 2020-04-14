Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 31,246 Shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,246 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.96% of Taubman Centers worth $18,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Taubman Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 27,570 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,957,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,755,000 after acquiring an additional 20,506 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,281,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 10,958 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE TCO opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average is $38.32. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $53.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of -0.09.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.76). Taubman Centers had a net margin of 33.47% and a negative return on equity of 94.55%. The business had revenue of $176.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.78%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

