Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 488,567 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) by 70.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,179,541 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488,567 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $18,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter worth about $1,849,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,605 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 54,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 19,340 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 654,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

LPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. DNB Markets upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Fearnley Fonds cut Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Dorian LPG in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

NYSE LPG opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $441.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Dorian LPG Ltd has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.27.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 24.37%. The business had revenue of $85.44 million for the quarter.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

