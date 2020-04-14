Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 30,082 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 2.05% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $18,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $58.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.18. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $88.46.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The credit services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.21. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $57.32 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 832,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,749,960.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zachary Carpenter purchased 348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.17 per share, with a total value of $25,115.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,902 shares of company stock worth $668,596. 2.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

