Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 61,544 Shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 344,861 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,544 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $18,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Tc Pipelines by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

TRP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial raised shares of Tc Pipelines from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.62.

Tc Pipelines stock opened at $47.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.84. Tc Pipelines Lp has a twelve month low of $32.37 and a twelve month high of $57.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.25. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.612 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

About Tc Pipelines

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.