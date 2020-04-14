Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 524,244 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,756 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of First Financial Bankshares worth $18,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 6.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony bought 10,549 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $224,693.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,899. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Denny bought 1,400 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.73 per share, for a total transaction of $48,622.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,557.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 22,949 shares of company stock worth $591,466 over the last ninety days. 4.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FFIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.65. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.08. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $36.45.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.54% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

