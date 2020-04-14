Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) by 83.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,302 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,886 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $18,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth about $14,953,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,150,000 after buying an additional 19,703 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $40.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Installed Building Products Inc has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $80.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.60.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $401.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.40 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Installed Building Products Inc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vikas Verma acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.29 per share, for a total transaction of $865,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,940.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 51,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $3,779,426.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $82.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

