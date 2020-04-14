Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) Shares Purchased by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Encana were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ECA. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Encana during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Encana during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Encana by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Encana by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 14,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the period. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encana stock opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. Encana Corp has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.04.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ECA. Barclays lowered shares of Encana from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Encana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Encana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Encana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Encana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.26.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

