Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 32 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEU. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEU opened at $405.19 on Tuesday. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $304.65 and a fifty-two week high of $505.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $449.65.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 41.69%. The firm had revenue of $534.45 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

