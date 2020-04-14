Norges Bank Purchases New Shares in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,322,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,708,000. Norges Bank owned 1.34% of Tower Semiconductor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 703,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,924,000 after purchasing an additional 74,355 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,922,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,250,000 after purchasing an additional 97,300 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $3,044,000. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 19,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of TSEM stock opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.30. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $306.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSEM. BidaskClub lowered Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.