Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 8,428 Shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,428 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.61% of Haynes International worth $7,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 186.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Haynes International during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Haynes International during the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

HAYN opened at $20.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $262.68 million, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average of $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 5.93. Haynes International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $108.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.54 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Haynes International, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.82%.

HAYN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haynes International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

In other Haynes International news, Director Robert Getz bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,357.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael L. Shor bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.30 per share, with a total value of $56,600.00. 3.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

