Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 73,619 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 899,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,619 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $7,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 2,395.3% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut OraSure Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of OSUR opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 0.04. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.16.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $49.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.03 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

OraSure Technologies Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

