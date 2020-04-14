Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,922 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.05% of Onespan worth $7,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OSPN. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Onespan by 248.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 227,402 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Onespan by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 378,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 103,909 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Onespan by 334.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 85,881 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Onespan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Onespan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on OSPN. BidaskClub downgraded Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Onespan in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded Onespan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Onespan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

OSPN opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $627.83 million, a P/E ratio of 65.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.88. Onespan Inc has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $20.53.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.30 million. Onespan had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 3.45%. Research analysts expect that Onespan Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 134,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $2,708,539.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,522,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,436,987. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

About Onespan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

