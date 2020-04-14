Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,345 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.11% of Elbit Systems worth $7,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,634,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $1,085,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

ESLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Elbit Systems in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.50.

Shares of Elbit Systems stock opened at $120.83 on Tuesday. Elbit Systems Ltd has a twelve month low of $110.00 and a twelve month high of $167.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.