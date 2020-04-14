Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,232 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.08% of Zillow Group worth $7,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

NASDAQ ZG opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 0.97. Zillow Group Inc has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.33. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $943.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zillow Group Inc will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ZG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $77.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.