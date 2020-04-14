World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,459 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,361 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.04% of World Acceptance worth $7,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in World Acceptance by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in World Acceptance by 244.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. 94.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised World Acceptance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $102.67.

NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $60.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $489.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 20.84 and a current ratio of 20.84. World Acceptance Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.16 and a 1 year high of $175.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.17.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($1.26). The firm had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.64 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that World Acceptance Corp. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

