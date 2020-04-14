Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.27% of AdvanSix worth $7,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 58,409 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 92,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 35,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

ASIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on AdvanSix from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

In other AdvanSix news, CEO Erin N. Kane acquired 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.12 per share, with a total value of $98,973.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,284,456.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Marberry acquired 34,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $494,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,652.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 63,295 shares of company stock worth $816,555 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASIX opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. AdvanSix Inc has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $33.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $335.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.48.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $326.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.20 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

