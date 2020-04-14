Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 509,102 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,765 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.60% of Kearny Financial worth $7,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kearny Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,339 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 42,871 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kearny Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 692,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after purchasing an additional 33,342 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kearny Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 486,376 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Kearny Financial by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 19,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Kearny Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,682 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. 65.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kearny Financial news, Director Catherine A. Lawton acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $110,300.00. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KRNY shares. TheStreet downgraded Kearny Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub cut Kearny Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Kearny Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.45. The stock has a market cap of $776.54 million, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Kearny Financial Corp. has a one year low of $7.29 and a one year high of $14.40.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $39.16 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

