Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 6,415 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,939 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,415 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.86% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $7,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EGRX. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,302 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,021 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 18,102 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,408 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,308 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1,053.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,274 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 51,395 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

NASDAQ EGRX opened at $48.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $663.72 million, a P/E ratio of 48.32 and a beta of 1.07. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $64.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.67.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.08 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

