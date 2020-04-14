Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New Investment in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 150,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,013,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 2,530.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,576,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,196,000 after buying an additional 4,403,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,448,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,706,000 after purchasing an additional 820,586 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,185,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,204,000 after buying an additional 715,111 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 963,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,890,000 after buying an additional 372,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 791,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,854,000 after buying an additional 341,336 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $42.10 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $46.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.22.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Washington Prime Group Inc Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Washington Prime Group Inc Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 8,428 Shares of Haynes International, Inc.
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 8,428 Shares of Haynes International, Inc.
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 73,619 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc.
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 73,619 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc.
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Onespan Inc
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Onespan Inc
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,345 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,345 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd
Zillow Group Inc Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp
Zillow Group Inc Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report