Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New Investment in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 150,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,013,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 2,530.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,576,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,196,000 after buying an additional 4,403,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,448,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,706,000 after purchasing an additional 820,586 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,185,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,204,000 after buying an additional 715,111 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 963,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,890,000 after buying an additional 372,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 791,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,854,000 after buying an additional 341,336 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $42.10 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $46.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.22.

