Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 476,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,397 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.84% of Consol Energy worth $6,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CEIX. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Consol Energy by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consol Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consol Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Consol Energy by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consol Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

CEIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consol Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark started coverage on Consol Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Consol Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Consol Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In related news, Director John T. Mills acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CEIX opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $142.90 million, a PE ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Consol Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $34.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.73.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). Consol Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $342.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Consol Energy Inc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Consol Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

