Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,717 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.09% of Stars Group worth $6,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stars Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Stars Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stars Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stars Group by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Stars Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Stars Group stock opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.78 and a beta of 1.36. Stars Group Inc has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $26.64.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.19 million. Stars Group had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stars Group Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub cut Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Stars Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stars Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Stars Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.64.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

