Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 76,223 Shares of Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,223 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.29% of Jeld-Wen worth $6,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Jeld-Wen by 287.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,864,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,326 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,140,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Jeld-Wen by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,588,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,608,000 after purchasing an additional 541,144 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Jeld-Wen by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,976,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,727,000 after purchasing an additional 294,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Jeld-Wen by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,048,000 after purchasing an additional 292,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Jeld-Wen alerts:

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average is $19.73. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.89.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on JELD. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Jeld-Wen from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Jeld-Wen from $24.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.21.

About Jeld-Wen

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JELD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD).

Receive News & Ratings for Jeld-Wen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeld-Wen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.