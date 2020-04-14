NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) Senior Officer Richard Williams Sells 26,613 Shares of Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) Senior Officer Richard Williams sold 26,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total transaction of C$399,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,666,980.

Richard Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Richard Williams sold 17,453 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.66, for a total transaction of C$220,954.98.

On Friday, February 14th, Richard Williams sold 29,510 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.25, for a total transaction of C$361,497.50.

Shares of TSE NG opened at C$14.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.13, a current ratio of 79.55 and a quick ratio of 79.26. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -173.02. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$5.00 and a 1 year high of C$15.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.40.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

