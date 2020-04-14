Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Lili Mance Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Lili Mance sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.91, for a total value of C$87,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,400 shares in the company, valued at C$30,243.20.

Shares of OSK stock opened at C$3.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.28 million and a PE ratio of -11.85. Osisko Mining Inc has a 1-year low of C$1.67 and a 1-year high of C$4.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.68.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. Analysts anticipate that Osisko Mining Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.40.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.

