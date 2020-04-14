Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $6.75 Million Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,341 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.57% of Kadant worth $6,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Kadant by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 660,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,524,000 after acquiring an additional 156,700 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kadant by 714.8% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 74,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 64,998 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,548,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Kadant by 13,940.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 58,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 57,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Kadant by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 23,689 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KAI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Sidoti raised shares of Kadant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Kadant from $97.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Kadant from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.22.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total transaction of $782,640.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 31,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,451,877.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total transaction of $580,223.28. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,756 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,935.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KAI opened at $76.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.09 million, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.42. Kadant Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.71 and a 12 month high of $114.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.38 million. Kadant had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Kadant’s payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

