Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $6.78 Million Stock Holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,336 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.13% of AngioDynamics worth $6,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in AngioDynamics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 40,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in AngioDynamics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in AngioDynamics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 213,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in AngioDynamics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ANGO opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.90. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $22.84. The stock has a market cap of $393.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.81.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANGO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

