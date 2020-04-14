Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 33,839 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) by 56.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,839 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $6,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $222,000.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 71,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.56 per share, for a total transaction of $4,093,839.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hong Liang sold 4,000 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $157,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,531,363.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 426,723 shares of company stock worth $19,845,032 and have sold 21,150 shares worth $937,862.

Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $50.14 on Tuesday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $82.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.47.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $33.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.36.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

