Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $6.88 Million Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,526 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.71% of Ingles Markets worth $6,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 33.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 30,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 13,922 shares during the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMKTA stock opened at $38.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.69 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.58.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.38%.

IMKTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

